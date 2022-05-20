SC transfers Gyanvapi civil suit to Varanasi district judge
The court would take up the case in July upon reopening after summer vacation.
The Supreme Court on Friday transferred the civil suit filed by Hindu devotees on Gyanvapi mosque from civil judge (senior division) to district judge, Varanasi saying looking at the complexities and sensitivity of the issue, it is better for a senior judicial officer to handle the case.
The apex court also directed Varanasi District Judge to decide mosque caretaker's plea under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC (asking the Hindu women who have filed the suit to show a cause of action or legal injury) to be decided on priority.
Meanwhile the Supreme Court's May 17 order securing the area of the reported 'Shivling' and giving Muslims access to offer namaaz in the mosque to remain operational.
The apex court directed the District Magistrate to make appropriate arrangements, if not already made, for offering wazu khana.
