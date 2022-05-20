Pegasus case | SC grants more time to submit probe report, 29 mobiles being examined for spyware

Supreme Court extends time for submitting Pegasus probe report to supervisory judge, says it should be over in 4 weeks

Supreme Court extends time for submitting Pegasus probe report to supervisory judge, says it should be over in 4 weeks

In the Pegasus spyware case, the Supreme Court on May 20 granted extension of time to the technical committee to complete its report by June 20.

The committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R.V. Raveendran informed the court that at least 29 mobile devices have been received with suspected malware and are being examined.

Statements of some of the petitioners have been recorded. The committee is also contacting individuals and agencies for their comments and says its report along with Justice Raveendran’s recommendations on issues of privacy and cyber protection will be received by end of May.

A Special Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana directed the technical committee to submit its findings in a report within four weeks and urged Justice Raveendran to submit the final report with recommendations on law expeditiously.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing to July.

The Supreme Court was examining allegations of the government using Pegasus, the Israeli military-grade software, to spy on citizens.

News reports on the controversy allege that a cross-section of people from journalists, activists, parliamentarians, government officials, lawyers and even court staffers were targeted using Pegasus.

The court had tasked the technical committee to “enquire, investigate and determine” whether the “Pegasus suite of spyware was used on phones or other devices of the citizens of India to access stored data, eavesdrop on conversations, intercept information and/or for any other purposes”.

The other questions for the committee included whether Pegasus was used by the Centre or State or any of their agencies against their own citizens, and if used, was it authorised and under what law or procedure.

The Supreme Court had wanted the committee to dive deep into the first public signs of the alleged use of the spyware years ago. The court had wanted the committee to dig up the steps taken by the government “after reports were published in the year 2019 about hacking of WhatsApp accounts of Indian citizens, using the Pegasus suite of spyware”.

The court also wanted the committee to use its expertise to test the existing surveillance laws and procedures to see how much they valued and protected citizens’ privacy.