The major news headlines of the day and more.

COVID-19: Supreme Court upholds individual’s right against forcible vaccination

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld both the right of an individual against forcible vaccination and the government’s current vaccination policy to protect communitarian health, but found certain vaccine mandates imposed by State governments/Union Territories, which tend to deny access to basic welfare measures and freedom of movement to unvaccinated individuals, disproportionate.

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and they reviewed the full range of bilateral ties, including giving an impetus to trade as well as cultural linkages. Mr. Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday morning on the first leg of his three-nation Europe trip that will also take him to Denmark and France. The visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia.

Indian professionals in China urge Jaishankar to press Chinese govt. to permit return of their families

As China finally consented to permit “some” Indian students to return to re-join studies after over two years of delay, a number of Indian professionals whose families are stuck back home due to Beijing’s stringent COVID-19 visa rules have appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take up their plight with the Chinese Government.

Prashant Kishor announces plans for political outfit, says ‘beginning from Bihar’

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor had said on May 2 last year, the day results of the West Bengal Assembly polls were announced, that he would be leaving the strategy space and exploring politics for himself. Exactly a year later, he announced on Twitter that he was “turning a new page” from what he had been doing before, hinting at the formation of a new political outfit based on “Suraaj” or good governance, starting from his home State of Bihar.

2021 Pegasus attack targeted Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez’s phone

Spanish officials said on Monday that the cellphones of the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister were infected last year with Pegasus spyware that is only available to government agencies in an unauthorised operation. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s mobile phone was breached twice in May 2021, and Defence Minister Margarita Robles’ device was targeted once the following month, Presidency Minister Félix Bolanos said on Monday.

Manufacturing recovery strengthens in April, but costs surge

India’s manufacturing sector recorded an acceleration in new orders and output in April, as per the S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which rose from 54 in March to 54.7 last month, even as inflationary pressures intensified. A reading of 50 on the index indicates no change in business activity levels.

Raghav Chadha, two other AAP leaders take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party leaders Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora took oath as their party’s Rajya Sabha members from Punjab on Monday. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu administered the oath to the newly-elected AAP members of Rajya Sabha in his chamber at Parliament House.

PSI recruitment scam: Gyan Jyoti English Medium School principal surrenders

Kashinath, principal of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, surrendered after arrested BJP leader Divya Hagaragi claimed during questioning that he was the mastermind of the malpractices in the PSI recruitment exam scam.

Local militants’ number has gone down in Kashmir: GOC Pandey

Security forces were engaging more foreign militants during encounters in Kashmir because the number of local militants has dropped, according to Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 15 Corps.

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt., accuses it of misgovernance

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that its “misgovernance” is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world’s fastest growing economies. His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand.

Delhi HC seeks Centre’s stand on PIL to declare bigamy, polygamy by Muslim husband unconstitutional

A petitioner, whose husband is stated to be “planning to divorce” her and solemnise another marriage without her consent or making arrangements for her and their child’s maintenance, claimed that bigamy or polygamy by a Muslim husband is permitted under Shariat laws only in exceptional circumstances and ought to be regulated to curb the plight of Muslim women.

My arrest pre-planned conspiracy designed by Godse-bhakts in PMO, act of cowardice: Jignesh Mevani

“Some Godse bhakts” in the Prime Minister’s Office had got FIRs registered against him, Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani alleged on Monday and termed his arrest by the Assam Police a “pre-planned conspiracy” to destroy him ahead of assembly elections in the State.