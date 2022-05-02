Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme Court

Bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, holds Supreme Court

The Supreme Court also directed the Union Government to make public reports on adverse events of vaccines from the public and doctors, on a publicly accessible system without compromising the data of individuals. File | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Bodily autonomy and integrity are protected under Article 21 of the Constitution, holds Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on May 2 held that no individual can be forced to get vaccinated against Covid-19, stating that Article 21 protects bodily autonomy and integrity. It also, however, held that the Union's vaccination policy was reasonable keeping in view public health and good.

The two-judge bench comprising Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai said that that the current COVID-19 vaccine policy cannot be said to be manifestly arbitrary and unreasonable, after paying due heed to available material, and listening to expert opinion.

But the Bench further held that restrictions imposed by some States and denying access to welfare measures to the unvaccinated, was not proportionate. It said that till numbers are low “we suggest that relevant orders are followed and no restriction is imposed on unvaccinated individuals on access to public areas or recall the same if already not done.”

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Prashant Bhushan had earlier argued that getting vaccinated was an individual decision, and in the absence of informed consent, mandatory vaccination is unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court also directed the Union Government to make public reports on adverse events of vaccines from the public and doctors, on a publicly accessible system without compromising the data of individuals.

It was hearing a plea seeking directions to disclose post-vaccination data about adverse events, filed by Dr. Jacob Puliyel, a former member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

On vaccination of children

“On paediatric vaccines, the decision taken by the Union of India to vaccinate children in the country is in tune with global standards... We direct the Union of India to make sure the key findings of the stages of trials already approved by regulatory authorities for children be made public at the earliest,’‘ the Supreme Court said.

The Court said that it was not possible to second guess the opinion of experts, accepting that the vaccination indeed followed global standards and practices.

It however, directed the Union to make public key factors in the research on the COVID-19 vaccine for children.

Centre, Manufacturers oppose petition

The Centre had previously said that it has not made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory and has only urged that the vaccination should be 100 percent.

Bharat Biotech Ltd. and Serum Institute of India, manufacturers of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield, had opposed the plea on the grounds that the petition, while purporting to be in public interest, espoused a private motive and was attempting to cause vaccine hesitancy and public hysteria in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic. It said that the petition was liable to be dismissed with exemplary costs for this reason.

The Serum Institute of India opposed the petitioner’s plea for disclosure, while the the counsel for Bharat Biotech Ltd. submitted that the company has extensively published the findings of clinical trials in publicly available reputed peer-reviewed journals and that these were available on its website.

The Centre had earlier said that all documents regarding COVID-19 vaccines and their compositions were available in the public domain. It also said that the vaccine had proven to be very effective and safe. It said that both the vaccines used -- Covaxin and Covishield -- generated antibodies with a minimal likelihood of the onset of any adverse event.

It said that over 180 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the country as of March 13 this year. Of these, 77,314 adverse events, approximately 0.004 percent of the total, were reported.

According to the government, 8.91 crore doses of the Covaxin vaccine were administered to those between 15-18 years as of March 12. The number of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were 1,739 minor, 81 serious, and six severe events, it said.

With inputs from PTI