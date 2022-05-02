Rahul Gandhi slams Modi Govt, accuses it of misgovernance

PTI May 02, 2022 18:03 IST

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi Government, alleging that its "misgovernance" is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies. His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand. "Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis. PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," the former Congress chief said on Twitter. Power Crisis

PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2022 Mr. Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking the BJP Government over rising inflation and unemployment.



