Local militants’ number has gone down in Kashmir: GOC Pandey

Aadhaar cards recovered from 2 slain foreigners in a recent encounter

Aadhaar cards recovered from 2 slain foreigners in a recent encounter

Security forces were engaging more foreign militants during encounters in Kashmir because the number of local militants has dropped, according to Lieutenant General D.P. Pandey, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s 15 Corps.

“A majority of foreign militants were staying quiet and pushing local youth at the forefront to carry out attacks. Of late, the number of local militants has gone down significantly and the foreigners were feeling compelled to come out of their hideouts. This is why security forces were able to establish contacts [during encounters],” he said.

Lt. General Pandey, who has been assigned a new job, flagged the issue of recovery of valid Aadhaar cards from two foreigners killed in a recent encounter. “This indeed is a challenge. If a person [foreign militant] comes out during a live encounter, having a valid Aadhaar card, it is difficult to challenge him,” he stated. He reiterated that infiltration had dropped since the agreement between India and Pakistan in 2020.

“This year, only one infiltration attempt was made and was foiled by alert troops. No major infiltration was reported from across along the LoC this year. A robust counter-infiltration grid has been put in place by the Army on the LoC,” he noted.

#ChinarCorps Cdr interacted with citizens from across #Kashmir at Old Air Field, #Srinagar & also released book titled "House of Terror" by @Umar at the event. The event witnessed overwhelming response & the citizens welcomed the continued support being extended to them.@adgpipic.twitter.com/7tZ3GpB6Uf — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) April 26, 2022

Narco-militant module busted, 2 held

Meanwhile, the police on Monday said they busted an inter-district narco-militant module and arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) “militant associates” along with 800 grams heroin and arms in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“During a routine joint checking at Chenad crossing, the Baramulla police and the Army’s 52 RR stopped two persons travelling in a tipper. During the search, 800 grams of contraband heroin-like substance was recovered from the vehicle. Both persons were arrested,” the police said.

The arrested youth were identified as Nisar Ahmad Khan from Khahmoh area of Rafiabad, Baramulla, and Mohd Rafiq Khan from Lountha area of Tanghdhar, Kupwara. “They admitted that they were working with the LeT and in close contact with handlers of the LeT across and working with LeT associates/ overground workers. Upon their disclosure, one AK 47 magazine, 15 live rounds of AK 47 and one Chinese grenade were recovered from the stepney of the vehicle,” the police said.