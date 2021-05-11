Top news of the day: It’s a ‘different’ and ‘biggest’ COVID-19 vaccination drive, Centre tells SC; Himanta Biswa Sarma sworn in as Assam CM, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive is the “biggest” ever and “completely different” from the immunisation drives of the previous decades, the Union government on Monday responded to criticism that its inoculation push is crumbling. The government said that unlike the vaccination campaigns of the past, the COVID-19 immunisation drive did not have the “luxury” of time.

Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Monday afternoon sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Assam, succeeding Sarbananda Sonowal as Bharatiya Janata Party’s second. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi also administered the oath of office and secrecy to 13 others as Cabinet Ministers.

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli lost a trust vote in the House of Representatives on Monday, in a fresh setback to the embattled premier seeking to tighten his grip on power after the CPN (Maoist Centre) led by Pushpakamal Dahal “Prachanda” withdrew support to his government.

The Union government informed the Supreme Court that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) have jointly undertaken the allocation of available supplies of COVID-19 drugs Remdesivir and Tocilizumab across the States and Union Territories in view of a surge in demand for them.

Also read: Coronavirus live updates | May10, 2021

The recent Assembly election was a clear indication that the Congress needed to put its house in order, Congress president Sonia Gandhi told a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 10.

Videos of several bodies of suspected COVID-19 victims seen floating in the Ganga at Chausa village of Buxar district in Bihar have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage and shock.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has kept the crucial departments of Home and Health Department in the allocation of portfolios after 43 Ministers were sworn in to the State's Council of Ministers earlier on Monday. Along with these two crucial portfolios, Ms. Banerjee will also be in charge of Land and Land Reforms, Information and Cultural Affairs and North Bengal Development departments.

Pakistan quickly took the one wicket it needed on Monday for another innings victory over struggling Zimbabwe in the second Test and a 2-0 series sweep. It took only five overs on Day 4 for Shaheen Shah Afridi to end it by having Luke Jongwe caught behind by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan for 37.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy and pacer Sandeep Warrier, who were the first to test positive for COVID-19 in the currently-suspended IPL’s bio-bubble, have returned to their respective home cities after completing 10 days of mandatory isolation.

The Union government has left it to the States to impose restrictions in order to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told States to consider lockdowns as a last resort to plateau the rising virus cases.

India humanitarian air bridge is in place between Dubai and nine major cities in the country to transport urgent COVID-19 medical and relief items. Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are the designated cities for the initiative taken by Emirates’ to support India in its fight to control the second wave of the pandemic.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the government over the Central Vista Project and questioned expenditure on a new residence for the Prime Minister when it could be utilised for COVID-19- related medical assistance.