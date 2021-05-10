We will not draw the right lessons if we do not face up to the reality: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Sonia Gandhi to form 'small group' to look into why Congress lost Assembly elections

We need to candidly understand why the Congress failed to dislodge incumbent govts in Kerala, Assam and drew complete blank in West Bengal, interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said while addressing the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 10.

“While all of us are pre-occupied with COVID-19, this CWC meeting has been convened to discuss the recent election results. We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say that we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement,” she said, adding “I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly.”

“We need to candidly understand why in Kerala and Assam we failed to dislodge the incumbent governments, and why in West Bengal we drew a complete blank.

“These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality, if we do not look the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons,” she noted.

On the Assembly polls, she said, “Our general secretaries — Jitender Singh for Assam, Tariq Anwar for Kerala, in-charge Dinesh Gundurao for Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Jitin Prasada for West Bengal — can make their presentations. I expect them to brief us very frankly on our performance in their respective States. We want them to tell us why we performed well below expectation. These results tell us clearly that we need to put our house in order".

Congress president

Ms. Gandhi also mentioned about the election of Congress president as it is scheduled in June and raised concerns on how to proceed for it in the wake of COVID-19.

“When we met on January 22, we had decided that the process for electing a Congress president would be completed by end of June. The election authority chairperson, Madhusudan Mistri ji, has prepared a schedule," she said.

COVID-19

On the pandemic, Ms. Gandhi said that “the country is paying a horrendous price for the Modi government’s neglect of the pandemic, indeed its wilful patronage of super-spreader events that were allowed for partisan gains".

"A far deadlier second wave has now overwhelmed us. Some scientists have now cautioned about a third wave overtaking us soon. Some States have already announced a complete lockdown. The public health system across the country has all but collapsed," she added.