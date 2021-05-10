Coronavirus live updates | 14-day lockdown begins in Tamil Nadu

Experts have warned that recurring waves of coronavirus infections are inevitable if existing practices such as expanding India's vaccination drive and following COVID protocol are not adhered to.

Unlike in January and February when the limited vaccine rollout was yet to accelerate, there is currently a shortage in vaccine supply, with less than 2 million doses being administered a day, and supplies of both Covishield and Covaxin unlikely to significantly pick up before July.

Here are the latest updates:

Tamil Nadu

35 flyovers closed in Chennai

With the total lockdown coming into force on Monday, May 10, 2021, the Chennai City traffic police have closed more than 35 flyovers in the city prohibiting the vehicle traffic movement. More than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in the city and over 200 check points set up to enforce the complete lockdown in the city. People travelling for weddings of close relatives, funerals, job interviews and hospitals would be allowed on production of relevant documents.

National

Army to recruit 400 retired medical officers

The Defence Ministry has issued an order to the Directorate General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS) for the recruitment of 400 retired medical officers of the Army Medical Corps (AMC) and the Short Service Commission (SSC), amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical officer released between 2017 and 2021 are expected to be recruited on a contract basis for a maximum period of 11 months, a Ministry statement said.

Kerala

Police crack down on inessential travel

The Kerala police actively dissuaded inessential travel on the second day of the COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday.

Officers flagged down vehicles and challenged passengers to state their reason for travel. The clampdown will continue till May 16. The police allowed people with appointments at hospitals and COVID-19 vaccination centres.

Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya launches ‘Oxy Bank’

Tejasvi Surya, MP for Bengaluru South, has launched a bank of oxygen concentrators to aid in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city. Presently, the bank, MP Oxy Bank, has 250 oxygen concentrator units and will be soon expanded to 650 units, Mr. Surya said.

Maharashstra

Age no bar in Latur couple’s triumph over COVID-19

The third week of March proved to be Suresh Chavan’s summer of disquiet: five members of his family including his wife and two children had tested positive for COVID-19. But he was especially disconcerted when his centenarian father Dhenu Chavan and his nonagenarian mother, Motabai contracted the virus and were suffering from high fever.

As the lethal second wave of the pandemic began engulfing rural Maharashtra, many in the village of Katgaon Krishna Tanda (around 18 km from Latur city) feared the end was near for their beloved and venerated residents — 105-year-old Dhenu and 95-year-old Motabai.

