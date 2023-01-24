January 24, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST

Making IB, RAW reports public a matter of grave concern: Kiren Rijiju on Supreme Court Collegium resolutions

The Law Minister said intelligence agency officials work in a secret manner for the nation, and they would "think twice" in future if their reports are made public. “It will have an implication,” he said. He was responding to questions on some recent Supreme Court Collegium resolutions, which contained potions of IB and RAW reports on certain names recommended by the top court for appointment as High Court judges, being made public last week.

Delhi Police file 6,600-page chargesheet in Mehrauli murder case

Police said the victim had gone to meet another friend which the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala didn’t like and he became violent. “On the day of the incident, Walkar had gone to meet one of her friends which Poonawala did not like. After which he became violent and the incident happened,” Joint Commissioner of Police (South) Meenu Chaudhary said.

India has lost access to 26 out of 65 Patrolling Points in eastern Ladakh, says research paper

India has lost access to 26 out of 65 Patrolling Points in eastern Ladakh, according to one of the research papers submitted at last week’s annual police meet in Delhi, accessed by The Hindu. The Hindu reported on December 22, 2022 that there are at least 30 PPs in eastern Ladakh along Line of Actual Control (LAC) are not being patrolled any more by Indian troops.

BBC documentary on PM Modi screened at University of Hyderabad campus

The screening of the BBC documentary India: The Modi Question at the University of Hyderabad campus by some student organisations has led to controversy with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) lodging a complaint with the Vice Chancellor seeking action against those involved.

Delhi mayoral polls | Municipal House adjourns without electing Mayor, Deputy Mayor

The new 250-member Municipal House of Delhi reconvened on January 24 to elect the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the National Capital, weeks after the first session was adjourned following a ruckus between the AAP and the BJP.

Earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, Rajasthan

A 35-year-old woman was killed in Nepal’s Gaumul Rural Municipality-2 when a falling rock hit her while she was cutting grass in the nearby forest, police said.

Air India fined ₹10 lakh for not reporting two incidents on Paris-Delhi flight by DGCA

This is the second time in less than a week that the watchdog has taken enforcement action against the airline in connection with unruly passenger behaviour.

Rahul Gandhi on ‘pappu’ tag: Crores pumped in by BJP to distort my image but truth comes out

The Congress will teach the BJP that truth works in this country and not money, power and arrogance, Mr. Gandhi said as his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ continues in its final leg.

Drop amendments to IT Rules: Indian Newspaper Society

The INS has also asked the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to initiate consultations with stakeholders to create a mechanism that would ensure factual accuracy of reports about government business on media sites and meet highest standards of fairness and due process.

Delhi High Court prohibits unauthorised recording, sharing, live streaming of court proceedings

The High Court has defined live streaming as a live television link, webcast, audio-video transmission via electronic means or other arrangements whereby any person can view the proceedings as permitted under the rules. The court shall have the exclusive copyright over the recording and archival data, it said.

Senior Ukrainian officials depart amid corruption crackdown

Deputy Defence Minister Viacheslav Shapovalov also resigned, local media reported, alleging his departure was linked to a scandal involving the purchase of food for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Growing numbers of people in Asia lack enough to eat as food insecurity rises with higher prices: FAO report

Nearly a half-billion people, more than eight in 10 of them in South Asia, were undernourished in 2021 and more than one billion faced moderate to severe food insecurity, the report said. For the world, the prevalence of food insecurity rose to more than 29% in 2021 from 21% in 2014.

IMF confirms receipt of India’s financing assurances for Sri Lanka

On January 16, India became the island nation’s first official creditor — China, Japan, and India are Sri Lanka’s three largest bilateral creditors — to send written financing assurances to the IMF, “strongly supporting” Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plan. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who was in Colombo last week, said India chose to do “what was right” rather than “wait for others” [creditors].

Bill Gates invests in startup that seeks to control methane emission from cow burps

The Australian startup Rumin8 is developing a dietary supplement that inhibits the production of the gas using red seaweed as a source of synthetic material. The company declared in a press release that it had secured $12 million (£9.7 million) in capital from a round of finance spearheaded by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, which Mr. Gates established in 2015.

Total toll collection through FASTag rose 46% to ₹50,855 crore in 2022: NHAI

The average daily toll collection through FASTag on NH fee plazas in December 2022 was ₹134.44 crore, and the single day highest collection touched ₹144.19 crore on December 24, 2022, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said in a statement.

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka enters semifinals

Azarenka’s semifinal opponent will be No. 22 seed Elena Rybakina, the reigning Wimbledon champion, who defeated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-4.