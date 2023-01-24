Earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, Rajasthan

January 24, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Nepal on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, sending tremors across New Delhi and Rajasthan.

The quake struck at 2.28 p.m. and was recorded at a depth of 10 km and about 63 km to the northwest of Nepal’s Jumla district, more than 300 km from the capital, Kathmandu. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Social media users in the National Capital Region said they felt strong tremors that shook ceiling fans and other hanging objects.

The tremors lasted for about 15 seconds in Delhi with many people rushing out of their homes and offices.

Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said, “I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps.” Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headqauters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway.

Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan’s capital city of Jaipur as well.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI)