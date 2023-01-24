HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Delhi Police file 6,600-page chargesheet in Mehrauli murder case

The court extended Aaftab Amin Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till February 7.

January 24, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aaftab Amin Poonawala. File

Aaftab Amin Poonawala. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi Police on January 24, 2023 filed a 6,629-page chargesheet against Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the Mehrauli murder case in the Saket court in New Delhi which extended his judicial custody by two weeks to February 7.

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces before dumping them in different parts of the city across several days.

When Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla asked how many pages were there in the charge sheet, the investigating officer said it has 6,629 pages.

"It is voluminous," the judge said.

"The chargesheet has finally been placed before the court today," he added.

Police said Walkar had gone to meet another friend which Poonawala didn’t like and he became violent.

“On the day of the incident, Walkar had gone to meet one of her friends which Poonawala did not like. After which he became violent and the incident happened,” Joint Commissioner of Police (South) Meenu Chaudhary said.

Police said that the charge sheet was filed under sections 302 and 201 of the IPC and over 150 testimonies have been recorded.

The court extended Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days till February 7.

Poonawala was produced before the court through video conferencing on expiry of his judicial custody on Tuesday.

He informed the court that he wanted to change his present advocate M.S. Khan.

Related Topics

investigation / murder / judiciary (system of justice) / justice and rights

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.