Top news of the day: Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in Maharashtra Assembly; SC to hear plea against Speaker’s recognition of Shiv Sena chief whip’s appointment on July 11, and more

Maharashtra floor test | Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in State Assembly by 164-99 margin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 4 won the floor test in the State Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Three legislators abstained from voting, while Congress’s Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar were among those absent during the trust vote. Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote was carried by a majority vote. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

J&K police widen probe after arrest of LeT’s Talib Hussain

Fresh recovery of arms and ammunition, including sticky or magnet bombs, on the disclosure of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘commander’ Talib Hussain on Monday forced the security agencies to widen the probe beyond the three blasts that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri this year. “The probe is on. We are investigating Hussain’s role in other cases too,” a senior official said.

SC to hear on July 11 plea against Speaker’s recognition of Shiv Sena chief whip’s appointment

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list on July 11 a petition filed by Uddhav Thackeray camp loyalist Sunil Prabhu, challenging Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar’s decision to recognise the appointment of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s man Bharat Gogawale as the new chief whip of the Shiv Sena. The petition, mentioned before a Vacation Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee, came just a day after the election of Mr. Narvekar, a BJP MLA, as Speaker.

12 killed in Himachal Pradesh as bus rolls down a gorge, probe ordered

At least 12 people were killed, including children, on Monday after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Shainshar in Sainj of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district. The private bus was on its way from Shainsher to Kullu and fell into the gorge in which 12 people lost their lives and three others have been injured, according to a government statement. The bus was ferrying around 15 people.

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | July 4, 2022

Ukraine’s forces have withdrawn from the bombed-out city of Lysychansk, prompting Russia to claim full control of the eastern Luhansk region, a key Kremlin war goal, but President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to regain the lost territory. Ukraine on Sunday said the tactical withdrawal would save the lives of its soldiers who would regroup, to launch a counter offensive with the help of long-range Western weapons.

PM Modi unveils bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 30-feet tall bronze statue of revolutionary fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju as part of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations at Pedda Amiram village near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday. On the occasion, Mr. Modi said Sitarama Raju, popularly known as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ in these parts of the State, had been an inspiration for the entire nation.

Viruses can change your scent to make you more attractive to mosquitoes, new research in mice finds

Mosquitoes are the world’s deadliest animal. Over 1 million deaths per year are attributed to mosquito-borne diseases, including malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, Zika and chikungunya fever. How mosquitoes seek out and feed on their hosts are important factors in how a virus circulates in nature. Mosquitoes spread diseases by acting as carriers of viruses and other pathogens: A mosquito that bites a person infected with a virus can acquire the virus and pass it on to the next person it bites.

Pakistan Army chief Gen Bajwa directs military officials to stay away from politics

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued fresh directions to his commanders and officers, including from the ISI, to stay away from politics after leaders of ousted prime minister Imran Khan-led party alleged that some officials of the country’s intelligence agency were trying to “manipulate” the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, according to a media report on Monday.

Rupee settles flat at 78.94 against U.S. dollar

The rupee paired its early losses and settled on a flat note at 78.94 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Monday. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 78.97 against the greenback and fell to an intra-day low of 79.06. It finally settled at 78.94, unchanged from its previous close.

Jan 6 panel | More people turn up with evidence against Trump on role in riot

More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s devastating testimony last week against former President Donald Trump, says a member of a House committee investigating the insurrection. The panel already has subpoenaed former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who investigators remain hopeful will appear Wednesday for a deposition, and said it would also welcome follow-up details from Secret Service members with Trump that day.

PM secures future of friends even in foreign countries, leaves youth here jobless, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing the future of his “friends” even in foreign countries but leaving the youth of the country unemployed. He shared a video of young men who had taken the exam for recruitment as police personnel in the Central paramilitary forces walking on the streets in protest because they never got the results.

Madras High Court refuses to stall AIADMK’s July 11 general council meet

The Madras High Court on Monday refused to restrain All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) from convening its general council meeting on July 11. Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan made it clear that an order passed by them at 4.40 a.m. on June 23 was only with respect to the meeting held on that day.

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test | Verbal exchange with Virat Kohli part and parcel of game: Bairstow

Star England batter Jonny Bairstow has played down the heated verbal exchange he had with senior India player Virat Kohli during the third day of the rescheduled fifth Test, saying it was part and parcel of the game. During the morning session on Sunday, Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his ‘play and miss’ game but the England batter wasn’t someone to take it lightly.

Eng vs Ind, 5th Test, Day 4 | India extends lead to 361 after Rishabh Pant’s fifty

India gifted easy wickets to England but Rishabh Pant’s half-century allowed them to extend their lead to 361 runs at lunch on day four of the rescheduled fifth in Birmingham on Monday. First innings centurion Ravindra Jadeja (17 off 36) and Mohammad Shami (13 off 12) were in the middle at the break with India reaching 229 for seven in 73 overs.

Wimbledon | Federer gets rousing reception at Centre Court, says he hopes to play there ‘one more time’

Roger Federer did make his way to Wimbledon this year, after all — not to compete, mind you, but to take part in a ceremony marking the centenary of Centre Court on Sunday — and declared his intention to try to return in 2023 with a racket in hand. “Just tried to be successful here and represent the sport well. I hope I did that,” said Federer, who won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club and was greeted with a standing ovation. “And I hope I can come back... one more time.”