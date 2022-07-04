PM Modi unveils bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at Bhimavaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries, during the celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, in Bhimavaram, on July 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 30-feet tall bronze statue of revolutionary fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju as part of his 125th birth anniversary celebrations at Pedda Amiram village near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district on Monday.

On the occasion, Mr. Modi said Sitarama Raju, popularly known as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ in these parts of the State, had been an inspiration for the entire nation.

He said he was fotunate to tread on the sacred land where Sitarama Raju had fought many a valiant battle against the British and laid down his life at a young age of just about 27 years.

While felicitating some of the descendants of Sitarama Raju and Bodi Dora, the grandson of Mallu Dora who was a close follower of Sitarama Raju, Mr. Modi said brave men like Sitarama Raju and Birsa Munda had played an instrumental role in achieving independence and that the country was indebted to them.

Besides, he said all those places where Sitarama Raju lived and took part in the freedom struggle would be developed as tourist spots.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, and actor K. Chiranjeevi were among those present.