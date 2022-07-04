Madras High Court refuses to stall AIADMK’s July 11 general council meet

Division Bench says litigant can approach single judge seeking a stay of the meeting

Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan made it clear that an order passed by them at 4.40 a.m. on June 23 was only with respect to the meeting held on that day. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Madras High Court on Monday refused to restrain All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) from convening its general council meeting on July 11.

Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan made it clear that an order passed by them at 4.40 a.m. on June 23 was only with respect to the meeting held on that day.

They told advocate A.K. Sriram, representing general council member M. Shanmugam, that he could approach the single judge to stall the July 11 meet.

The Bench further granted time till Thursday for senior counsel Vijay Narayan, representing Edappadi K. Palaniswami, to file counter affidavits to new applications.

The counter had to be filed to a series of three applications taken out by Mr. Shanmugum in his original side appeal pending before the Division Bench.

One of the applications was to stall the July 11 meet and another to stay the appointment of Tamil Magan Hussain as presidium chairman of the party.

One more application had been taken out to punish the top brass of the party for having allegedly defied the June 23 order passed by the Division Bench.

Senior counsel P.H. Arvindh Pandian, representing O. Panneerselvam, told the court that the appointment of presidium chairman amounted to contempt.

He also said that the announcement of the next general council meet by the newly appointed presidium chairman was also in defiance of the court order.

Mr. Pandian said the Bench had on June 23 made it clear that no decision should be taken on any issue but for the 23 draft resolutions approved by Mr. Panneerselvam.

Nevertheless, the party leaders went ahead and took a call on appointment of the presidium chairman whose name was proposed by Mr. Palaniswami, the senior counsel said.

After hearing all sides and taking note that the Supreme Court too was scheduled to hear on Wednesday an appeal against their June 23 order, the Bench adjourned the hearing to Thursday.

When Mr. Narayan urged the Bench to formally close at least one application which sought to stall the July 11 meet, the judges said it would be done after the filing of the counter affidavit.