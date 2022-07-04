PM secures future of friends even in foreign countries, leaves youth here jobless, says Rahul Gandhi

He shared a video of young men who had taken the exam for recruitment as police personnel in the Central paramilitary forces walking on the streets in protest because they never got the results

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing the future of his "friends" even in foreign countries but leaving the youth of the country unemployed. He shared a video of young men who had taken the exam for recruitment as police personnel in the Central paramilitary forces walking on the streets in protest because they never got the results. Also read | Sri Lankan official resigns amid Adani project row अपने 'मित्रों' का भविष्य विदेशों तक में सुरक्षित करने वाले प्रधानमंत्री जी ने अपने देश के युवाओं को बेरोज़गार बनने के लिए छोड़ दिया है।



इन युवाओं के साथ इतना पक्षपात क्यों? pic.twitter.com/4Gnsapgj1e — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 4, 2022 "The Prime Minister, who has secured the future of his 'friends' even in foreign countries, has left the youth of his own country to become unemployed. Why so much discrimination with these youth," Mr. Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.



