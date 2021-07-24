News

Top news of the day: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opens India’s account at Tokyo Olympics; Brazil suspends Covaxin clinical trials, and more

Mirabai Chanu’s family members and neighbours gather to watch her perform at Tokyo on July 24, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@Media_SAI via PTI  

Mirabai Chanu wins India’s first medal at Tokyo Olympics

Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category.

Mirabai Chanu caps eventful journey with heroic performance

She has overcome injury setbacks, economic hurdles to become Olympic medallist.

‘I have been dreaming of this for the past five years’

“I am so happy, I won silver. I tried very hard for gold. But the target to accomplish got a little hard in clean and jerk. I tried to better the Olympic record, but it didn’t happen. I am very happy nevertheless,” said Mirabai Chanu after her event.

Brazil suspends Covaxin clinical trials

Brazil has suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin following termination of the company’s agreement with its partner there, the South American Country’s health regulator said.

CBI holds searches in J&K over illegal issuance of arms licences

The Central Bureau of Investigation searched the premises of the then district magistrates and about 20 gun dealers in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and Delhi, in connection with the alleged illegal issuance of over 2.78 lakh arms licences in Jammu and Kashmir from 2012 to 2016.

47 deaths in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

The official toll at Taliye village is 37, while the remaining 10 deaths are from two separate incidents of landslide in the same district, the State disaster management department said.

‘No’ to RTI plea for copy of warrant of appointment of Haryana Governor

It’s a communication between two constitutional functionaries in a fiduciary relationship, says President’s secretariat.

Trinamool nominates Jawahar Sircar to Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress has nominated former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawahar Sircar to the Rajya Sabha for the seat vacated by the party’s former leader Dinesh Trivedi.

CISCE declares results for classes 12 and 10

“In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 %. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 % while that of boys is 99.66 %,” CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will raise human rights issues with New Delhi: U.S. official

Mr. Blinken is expected to arrive in New Delhi late on July 27 and will meet with his counterpart S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (according to the U.S. version of his schedule).

Pakistan deploys regular troops at forward areas along Afghan border as tensions increase: report

This is being done in the wake of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

China cancels flights, moves ships as typhoon approaches

Typhoon In-fa was forecast to hit the coast of Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on July 25 afternoon or evening.

Telcos tried to recompute AGR dues under the guise of correcting ‘arithmetical errors’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court said what major telecom service providers (TSPs) such as Vodafone, Airtel and Tata really wanted, under the guise of correcting “arithmetical errors”, was a recalculation of their adjusted gross revenues (AGR) running into crores.

Elon Musk expects at least ‘temporary relief’ for EVs in India in terms of import duty relaxation

Tesla may set up manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country, according to Mr. Musk.

Tokyo Olympics | India beats New Zealand 3-2 to open hockey campaign positively

India will next play mighty Australia on July 25.

Tokyo Olympics | Indian archers sail into quarters in mixed pair

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav came back from behind to knock out Chinese Taipei.

Paralympic-bound shuttler Pramod Bhagat named Differently Abled Sportsman of the Year

Bhagat won two gold medals and a bronze at the Dubai Para Badminton Tournament.


