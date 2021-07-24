Top news of the day: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opens India’s account at Tokyo Olympics; Brazil suspends Covaxin clinical trials, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49kg category.

She has overcome injury setbacks, economic hurdles to become Olympic medallist.

“I am so happy, I won silver. I tried very hard for gold. But the target to accomplish got a little hard in clean and jerk. I tried to better the Olympic record, but it didn’t happen. I am very happy nevertheless,” said Mirabai Chanu after her event.

Brazil has suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin following termination of the company’s agreement with its partner there, the South American Country’s health regulator said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation searched the premises of the then district magistrates and about 20 gun dealers in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and Delhi, in connection with the alleged illegal issuance of over 2.78 lakh arms licences in Jammu and Kashmir from 2012 to 2016.

The official toll at Taliye village is 37, while the remaining 10 deaths are from two separate incidents of landslide in the same district, the State disaster management department said.

It’s a communication between two constitutional functionaries in a fiduciary relationship, says President’s secretariat.

The Trinamool Congress has nominated former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawahar Sircar to the Rajya Sabha for the seat vacated by the party’s former leader Dinesh Trivedi.

“In class 10, girls and boys have achieved a pass percentage of 99.98 %. In class 12, the pass percentage of girls is 99.86 % while that of boys is 99.66 %,” CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

Mr. Blinken is expected to arrive in New Delhi late on July 27 and will meet with his counterpart S. Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (according to the U.S. version of his schedule).

This is being done in the wake of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan.

Typhoon In-fa was forecast to hit the coast of Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai, on July 25 afternoon or evening.

The Supreme Court said what major telecom service providers (TSPs) such as Vodafone, Airtel and Tata really wanted, under the guise of correcting “arithmetical errors”, was a recalculation of their adjusted gross revenues (AGR) running into crores.

Tesla may set up manufacturing unit in India if it first succeeds with imported vehicles in the country, according to Mr. Musk.

Tokyo Olympics | India beats New Zealand 3-2 to open hockey campaign positively

India will next play mighty Australia on July 25.

Tokyo Olympics | Indian archers sail into quarters in mixed pair

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav came back from behind to knock out Chinese Taipei.

Bhagat won two gold medals and a bronze at the Dubai Para Badminton Tournament.