CBI holds searches in J&K over illegal issuance of arms licences

Two, including an IAS officer, were arrested in 2020

The Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case involving illegal issuance of arms licences.

In March last year, the agency had arrested Indian Administrative Service officer Rajiv Ranjan, along with another official, for their alleged role. The other accused was identified as Itrit Hussain Rafiqui.

The arrests were made in the case earlier registered at the Vigilance Organisation Kashmir police station. It was alleged that during 2012-16, the then Deputy Commissioners of various districts of J&K, including Kupwara, had fraudulently issued bulk arms licences for monetary gains.

In a related matter, the CBI had in December 2019 also carried out searches at 13 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurugram and Noida. Premises of the then Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Sopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama were searched.

The alleged scam was unearthed during a probe by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2017.

The ATS had arrested more than 50 people. As it turned out, over 3,000 permits were granted allegedly in the name of Army personnel.