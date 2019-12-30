CBI conducts searches at 13 locations in J&K arms licences scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at 13 locations in Srinagar, Jammu, Gurugram and Noida in connection with the issuance of about 2 lakh arms licences in the erstwhile State of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Premises of the then Deputy Commissioners/District Magistrates of Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Sopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama are being searched,” said a CBI official.

The searches pertain to an ongoing investigation of two cases related to the allegations that arms licences were issued to non-residents in lieu of illegal gratification.

The CBI probe into the alleged illegal issuance and renewal of arms licences, particularly from 2012 to 2016, started last year.

The alleged scam was unearthed during an investigation by the Rajasthan Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in 2017.

The ATS arrested over 50 people for alleged role in illegal issuance and renewal of arms licences. It turned out that more than 3,000 permits were granted allegedly in the name of Army personnel. The ATS also seized a large number of firearms and licences during its probe.

Based on the findings, the then J&K Governor referred the matter to the CBI.

It is alleged that the officials flouted the rules and norms in issuing the licences, based on forged papers. No records of the permits were allegedly maintained.