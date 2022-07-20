The major news headlines of the day and more.

Of the six cases the Uttar Pradesh Police is investigating against AltNews co-founder Mohammed Zubair, five are for his Twitter posts — where he either reported hate crime against Muslims, fact-checked television reports and other false information online, or called out television channels for hosting communal debates. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair

The Supreme Court said that the protection of bail will by default also apply to any future FIRs registered against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair. A Bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and A.S. Bopanna transferred the current FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi Police Special Cell. Though the court has not quashed the FIRs, it has given Mr. Zubair liberty to approach the Delhi High Court to seek the quashing of all the cases against him.

Rupee hits all-time low, closes below ₹80 mark against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at ₹79.91 and later slid to a low of ₹80.05 to a dollar. The rupee traded in a range of ₹79.89 to ₹80.05 in the day trade. It finally settled at the day’s low level of ₹80.05, showing a loss of 13 paise over the previous close.

Parliament Monsoon Session | It’s wash out again on day 3

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day on July 20 as Opposition parties continued to protest over the issue of price rise. The Lower House alone discussed some issues under Rule 377 before adjourning for the day. The Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

Two suspects involved in Moosewala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar: Punjab Police

Anti Gangster Task Force ADGP Promod Ban said the operation has been concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa were neutralised in a heavy exchange of fire. The police recovered an AK-47 along with heavy ammunition from the spot, he added.

Delhi High Court will hear all plea against Agnipath Scheme on August 25

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that the Supreme Court had on July 19 transferred all petitions pending before different judicial fora to be decided by the Delhi High Court. The bench posted the hearing in the matter for August 25 noting that it was yet to receive all the transferred petitions.

Alleging discrimination, Dalit Minister resigns from Yogi Adityanath government

In a letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Dinesh Khatik, Minister of State in the Jal Shakti Ministry, alleged that he was being discriminated against by officials of his Ministry because of his caste. “My letters are not answered and I have not been given any powers because I am a Dalit Minister,” he charged.

‘Cruel’ to hike GST on some essential items of consumption, it will increase inflation: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her defence of the hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on food items, alleging the Narendra Modi government is penalising aspiration and a desire to buy more hygienically packed goods.

Maharashtra politics: Supreme Court says pleas filed by Sena, rebel MLAs raise constitutional questions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday queried about the “consequences” if the dissent of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction amounted to a “split” from the original Shiv Sena party which was led by Uddhav Thackeray even as it mulled over referring the bitter political tug-of-war between the two factions to a Constitution Bench.

Kerala releases SOP for identifying, treating monkeypox cases

A person of any age having a history of travel to monkeypox-affected countries within the last 21 days and presenting with an unexplained acute rash and one of more of the symptoms ( enlarged lymph nodes, fever, headache, bodyache, profound weakness) is defined as a ‘Suspected case” under the SOP.

13 structures washed away, 20 damaged in flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir

Thirteen structures, including a school building, were washed away and at least 20 others got partially damaged in flash floods triggered due to cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on July 20, officials said. Top districts officials, including Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom and Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ather Amin Zargar reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Delhi High Court stays guidelines prohibiting levying of service charge by restaurants

Justice Yashwant Varma gave the direction while hearing pleas by the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), Federation of Hotels and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), restaurant owners and promoters against a July 4 guidelines issued by CCPA.

Bangladesh praises Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, invites him to visit at “convenient earliest”

Inviting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen called upon the northeastern states including Assam to “reap the benefits” of the developmental dividends of Bangladesh. “Bangladesh has achieved remarkable socio-economic advancement under the able and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh has been among the fastest growing economies of the world over the past decade,” said Dr. Momen.

Ranil Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka President in crucial Parliament vote

Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected the President of Sri Lanka in a crucial Parliament vote. It is the first time presidency for the six-time Premier, as Sri Lanka battles an economic crisis. The 73-year-old six-time prime minister secured 134 votes in the 225-member House while his nearest rival and dissident ruling party leader Dullas Alahapperuma got 82. Leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake secured just three votes. The new President will have a mandate to serve out the rest of Rajapaksa’s term, which ends in November 2024.

Chinese Premier Li promises to relax COVID travel curbs to China, permit foreign students to return

China will make its COVID control measures more targeted and well-calibrated under the premise of ensuring safety against COVID infections, including steadily improving visa and COVID testing policies, and further resuming and increasing international passenger flights in an orderly way, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said.

United Nations slams killings, rights abuses under Afghanistan’s Taliban

In its report, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan’s current rulers.

European Union draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff

EU member states will discuss the measures at an emergency meeting of Energy Ministers next Tuesday. For them to be approved, national capitals would have to consider yielding their powers over energy policy to Brussels.

Sensex, Nifty spurt over 1% on gains in energy, IT shares; rise for 4th day

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 629.91 points or 1.15% to settle at 55,397.53. During the day, it jumped 862.64 points or 1.57% to 55,630.26. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 180.30 points or 1.10% to 16,520.85.

Shooting World Cup: India end Changwon campaign with most medals

On the final day of competitions, the Indian trio of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer won the silver in the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol team event. The Indians were all set to top the podium and, at one point, were leading 10-2 against the quality Czech side of Martin Podhrasky, Tomas Tehan, and Matej Rampula. But the Indians lost their nerve as they went down 15-17 to settle for second place.

India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series in August

The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year.