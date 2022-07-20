Two suspects involved in Moosewala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar: Punjab Police

Punjab Police has recovered an AK-47 and heavy ammunition from the spot where the two gangsters, allegedly involved in killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, were encountered

Bullet marks on the vehicle of Sidhu Moosewala in which he was gunned down, parked at the Mansa Police Station in Punjab. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Punjab Police has recovered an AK-47 and heavy ammunition from the spot where the two gangsters, allegedly involved in killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, were encountered

Two suspects — Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Roopa — allegedly involved in killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala have been neutralised after a heavy exchange of fire in Bhakna village of Punjab’s Amristar, the Punjab Police said on July 20.

Anti Gangster Task Force ADGP Promod Ban said the operation has been concluded successfully as both Manpreet Mannu and Jagroop Roopa were neutralised in a heavy exchange of fire. The police has recovered an AK-47 along with heavy ammunition from the spot, he added.

An exchange of fire began in Amritsar on July 20 between the Punjab Police and two gangsters, and the area had been cordoned off,.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. A CCTV footage recently surfaced showing Roopa and Kusa riding a bike at Samalsar in Moga district on June 21.

Police have identified six shooters who were part of the two modules involved in the killing.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had earlier nabbed three shooters — Priyavrat Fauji, Kashish and Ankit Sirsa. Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were part of the second module.

It is believed that Kusa had fired at Moosewala with an AK-47 rifle. Kusa and Roopa were in a Toyota Corolla car which was trailing Moosewala’s vehicle at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa district on May 29.

After committing the crime, Kusa and Roopa had snatched a car which was later found abandoned in Moga district.