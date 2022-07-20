Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume proceedings at 11 a.m.

Here are all the updates from the third day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Members in the Lok Sabha during Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sansad TV/PTI Photo

Here are all the updates from the third day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, is listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha today. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022, will be taken up for consideration and passing.

The second day of the Monsoon session of Parliament also had to be adjourned without any substantial business transpiring as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on July 19 witnessed disruptions and protests over price rise and the newly imposed goods and services tax (GST) on essential commodities.

Tune into The Hindu’s Parliament Watch podcast on day 1 of the Monsoon Session here

The House had witnessed similar disruptions on the first day of the Monsoon Session. Amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition MPs, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar moved the WMD and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

The Minister said there is a need to amend the WMD Act, of 2005 to enact legal provisions relating to the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their delivery systems.

Here are the live updates:

July 19 |

Will the new ‘unparliamentary’ words affect freedom of expression in Parliament? | In Focus podcast

July 19 |

Presidential polls ballot boxes handed over to RS

The polled ballot box and other materials related to the Presidential election held on Monday in the Puducherry Assembly were on Tuesday handed over to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. The sealed materials were handed over in Delhi by R. Mounissamy, Assistant Returning Officer and B. Thillaivel, Deputy CEO.

During the secret ballot exercise, the 30 legislators, including Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers, and a Member of Parliament had cast their vote in the Assembly while the Union Territory’s sole Rajya Sabha MP had exercised his franchise in the Parliament.

July 19 |

Parliamentary panel flags low ridership, need for unified Metro law

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs on Tuesday flagged the need for a single and comprehensive legislation for all the Metro rail networks in the country as opposed to the existing three Central Acts, and also raised the concerns about the low ridership in all Metros apart from Delhi and Mumbai.

July 19 |

Speaker Om Birla names Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena leader in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday named rebel Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale as the leader of the party in the Lower House of Parliament. The decision was notified late in the night through a circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Following the revolt of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra last month, the party’s Lok Sabha group was split wide open on Tuesday after 12 of the party’s 19 Lok Sabha MPs moved over to the rebel Shinde camp, dealing another body blow to Uddhav Thackeray’s dwindling Sena faction.