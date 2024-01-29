January 29, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST

Indian Navy ship INS Sumitra foils hijack attempt on fishing vessel

A swift response by an Indian Navy ship, INS Sumitra, deployed in the Gulf of Aden ensured that a hijack situation quickly was resolved ensuring safe release of the hijacked fishing vessel and its crew. “INS Sumitra, on anti-piracy operations along the East coast of Somalia and the Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding hijacking of an Iranian flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman. The FV had been boarded by pirates and the crew taken as hostages,” the Navy said in a statement on January 29.

Ministry of Home Affairs extends ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India for 5 years

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban against the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years. The organisation was declared an “unlawful association,” under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for the first time in 2001. The MHA said in a post on X, “SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat.” To justify the ban, the MHA’s notification on January 29 listed 28 “grounds.”

Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on February 27: ECI

The Election Commission of India has announced that elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States will be held on February 27. The term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024, the ECI said in a statement.

Dictatorship in India is inevitable if PM Modi is re-elected, asserts Kharge

The forthcoming general election is going to be the last election in India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-elected, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bhubaneswar on January 29. Mr. Kharge was addressing the Congress workers convention in Bhubaneswar.

Land-for-Job scam case | RJD chief Lalu Prasad appears before ED for questioning

The ED is questioning Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-job scam case on January 29. He reached the ED office earlier in the morning, as hundreds of RJD workers along with a few leaders had assembled at the location in his support. “Whenever ED sends summon to any of our family members, we come and cooperate but our family is being harassed unnecessarily,” said Misa Bharti, RJD Rajya Sabha member and the elder daughter of Mr. Yadav.

Ayodhya temple live telecast case is an attempt to portray Tamil Nadu Govt as ‘anti-Hindu’, DGP’s response in Supreme Court

The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police on January 29 told the Supreme Court that a deliberate attempt was made to portray the State Government as “anti-Hindu”. The top police officer was responding to a petition filed by Chennai resident Vinoj Pannerselvam, represented by senior advocate Dama Seshadiri Naidu and advocate G. Balaji, alleging that an “oral” order was issued by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ban the live telecast and conduct of religious events in connection with the inauguration of the Ayodhya temple on January 22.

Supreme Court extends deadline for decision on disqualification pleas against NCP breakaway MLAs to February 15

The Supreme Court on January 29 extended the deadline for the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide the disqualification petitions against the breakaway Nationalist Congress Party faction headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from January 31, 2024 to February 15. The top court had in October last year given Mr. Narwekar, acting as a tribunal under the Tenth Schedule (anti-defection law) of the Constitution, till January 31 to hear and decide the nine disqualification petitions against the Ajit Pawar camp.

Facing contempt notice, Kerala says banked on Centre’s 2011 caste census report to revise backward classes’ list

The Kerala government told the Supreme Court on Monday that it had pinned its hopes on a caste census held by the Centre in 2011 to identify socio-economic backward classes in the State, but the data proved “not at all helpful”. The State is facing contempt proceedings in the Supreme Court for “wilfully disobeying” judicial orders to periodically revise its backward classes’ list in order to ensure equitable distribution of the benefits of reservation in public employment.

CAA implementation within a week: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur

Over the past few days Union Minister of State for Shipping, Santanu Thakur has said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be implemented in the country within a week. Mr. Santanu said this while addressing a rally at South 24 Paraganas district on January 28. He is also BJP MP from Bongaon. On January 29 while speaking to media persons the MP again reiterated, “The CAA will be implemented very soon. It will be implemented within seven days. This is my guarantee”.

BJP threatening people to send ED, CBI to their homes if they don’t vote for it: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 29 accused the BJP of threatening people to send central probe agencies to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The TMC supremo advised locals in Cooch Behar, particularly Rajbanshis, to ensure that their names are on the voters’ list to “protect themselves” from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Keragodu flag row | BJP leaders take out padayatra to Mandya

A day after a saffron-coloured flag flying from atop a 108-feet-high flagpost at a government ground in Keragodu in Mandya district was replaced with the national flag, BJP workers and leaders took out a padayatra from the village to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the district. BJP leaders C.T. Ravi and Preetham Gowda besides former Minister K.C. Narayanagowda participated in the padayatra from Keragodu to Mandya comprising activists from various pro-Hindutva outfits sporting saffron flags.

Iranian Foreign Minister in Pakistan for ‘in-depth’ talks to mend frayed ties

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian will hold “in-depth” talks with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani in Islamabad on January 29, days after the two neighbours conducted tit-for-tat military strikes at alleged terrorist bases in both countries. Abdollahian was received at the Nur Khan air base late night on January 28 by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Rah Hayat, the foreign office said.

Maldives opposition party readies to move impeachment motion against President Muizzu

The main opposition MDP, which holds a majority in the Maldivian Parliament, is planning to submit a motion to impeach President Mohamed Muizzu, according to media reports on January 29. The development comes a day after clashes broke out in Parliament on Sunday between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers over differences over the approval of four members of the pro-China President’s cabinet.

France wants EU law changes ‘this week’ to quell farmers’ protest

France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on January 29. The French Government is battling to try and contain nationwide protests from farmers, who are demanding better pay and living conditions, with many set to converge on Paris on January 29.

Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2% powered by rally in Reliance Industries, firm Asian markets

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on January 29, surging nearly 2%, on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and a rally in Asian markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76% to settle at 71,941.57. During the day, it soared 1,309.55 points or 1.85% to 72,010.22. The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80% to 21,737.60.

IND vs ENG | Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul ruled out of second Test against England

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were on January 29 ruled out of the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Sunday while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. “Mr. Ravindra Jadeja and Mr. KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024,” the BCCI said in a media release. “The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo,” it added.