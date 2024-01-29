GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP threatening people to send ED, CBI to their homes if they don't vote for it: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Centre is bringing up the issue of CAA to do politics before the Lok Sabha polls.

January 29, 2024 03:00 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - Cooch Behar (WB)

PTI
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Photo Credit: AP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 29 accused the BJP of threatening people to send central probe agencies to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The TMC supremo advised locals in Cooch Behar, particularly Rajbanshis, to ensure that their names are on the voters' list to "protect themselves" from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA.

"The BJP is using central agencies for elections... it is threatening people over the phone to send Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party," Ms. Banerjee said at a public distribution programme here.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also asserted that she will not follow any diktat of the BJP to worship any particular god.

"I follow Ramayana, Quran, Bible and Guru Granth Sahib... I do not do drama by visiting poor people's homes to eat food brought from outside," she said.

Ms. Banerjee alleged that the Centre is bringing up the issue of CAA to do politics before the Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur claimed that the CAA will be implemented across India within the next seven days.

