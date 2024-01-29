GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on February 27: ECI

January 29, 2024 03:59 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that elections for 56 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 States will be held on February 27.

The term of office of 56 members of the Council of States elected from 15 States is due to expire on their retirement in April 2024, the ECI said in a statement.

Ten members will be retiring from the state of Uttar Pradesh on April 2, 2024, said the press note said. Both Maharashtra and Bihar have six members retiring on that day. Meanwhile, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will each have five members retiring on the same date. Both Karnataka and Gujarat will witness the retirement of four members.

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Rajasthan, each have three members retiring. While members from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are retiring on April 2, 2024, the members from Odisha and Rajasthan are retiring on April 3, 2024.

Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will each witness the retirement of one member on April 2, 2024.

