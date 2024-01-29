Centre extends ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India for 5 years

January 29, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ban against Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years.

In a post on X, MHA said “ SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat.”

Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism 'Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)' has been declared as an 'Unlawful Association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA.

The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism,… — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 29, 2024

SIMI was declared as an “unlawful association” under UAPA for the first time in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years.

The Union Home Ministry, in a notification, said the SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding, the PTI reports. The group is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the notification said.