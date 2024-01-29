GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Centre extends ban imposed on Students Islamic Movement of India for 5 years

SIMI was banned in 2001 and the ban has been extended every five years

January 29, 2024 04:42 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ban against Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years.

In a post on X, MHA said “ SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat.”

SIMI was declared as an “unlawful association” under UAPA for the first time in 2001 when the Atal Bihar Vajpayee Government was in power and since then the ban has been extended every five years.

The Union Home Ministry, in a notification, said the SIMI has been continuing its subversive activities and re-organising its activists who are still absconding, the PTI reports. The group is disrupting the secular fabric of the country by polluting the minds of the people by creating communal, disharmony, propagating anti-national sentiments and escalating secessionism by supporting militancy and undertaking activities which are prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country, the notification said.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.