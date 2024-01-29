GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IND vs ENG | Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul ruled out of second Test against England

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on January 28 while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

January 29, 2024 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
Ravindra Jadeja and K.L. Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England due to injuries they have sustained in the first Test in Hyderabad.

Ravindra Jadeja and K.L. Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England due to injuries they have sustained in the first Test in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: ANI

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were on January 29 ruled out of the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Sunday while Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain.

"Mr. Ravindra Jadeja and Mr. KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024," the BCCI said in a media release.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo," it added.

The Selection Committee has added Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan and left-arm spinner Sourabh Kumar and all-rounder Washington Sundar in to the squad for the second Test.

India trail the five-match series 0-1 after losing the opener by 28 runs.

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

"Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required," the released added.

India's updated Squad for second Test

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

