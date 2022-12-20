December 20, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Fifth Scorpène-class submarine Vagir delivered to Navy

The fifth Scorpène-class conventional submarine, Vagir, was delivered to the Navy by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai on December 20. It is scheduled to be commissioned into service next month, a Navy official said. “It is a matter of great pride that Vagir has completed all major trials including the weapon and sensor trials in the shortest time in comparison to the earlier submarines,” the Navy said in a statement. A notable achievement is that this is the third submarine delivered to the Navy in a span of 24 months, it added.

Parliament Winter Session live updates | December 20, 2022

Ruckus erupted as both Houses assembled on Tuesday morning. The Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after it reconvened as the members of the Opposition persisted with their demand for a discussion on various issues including the situation between India and China along the border. The Rajya Sabha is considering two Appropriation Bills moved by the Finance Ministry seeking more funds from the consolidated fund of India for this year and the year 2019-20. The Rajya Sabha was in an uproar over Mallikarjun Kharge’s statements during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Mr. Kharge had questioned if any BJP leaders had died in service of the country. The Lok Sabha in the post-lunch session took up a discussion on the issue of abuse in the country.

Delhi L-G directs Chief Secretary to recover ₹97.14 crore from Aam Aadmi Party for political advertisements

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has directed the Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to recover ₹97.14 crore from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for publishing political advertisements as government advertisements with the exchequer’s money. The L-G issued the directions after finding the party in violation of Supreme Court orders from 2015, a Delhi High Court order from 2016, and Committee on Content Regulation in Government Advertising (CCRGA)‘s 2016 order.

Banks write off loans worth ₹11.17 lakh crore in last six years

“Banks have written off ₹11.17 lakh crore bad loans from their books in the last six years till financial year 2021-22,” Parliament was informed on December 20. The non-performing assets (NPAs), including those in respect of which full provisioning has been made on completion of four years, are removed from the balance sheet of the bank concerned by way of write-off, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad said in a written reply.

Parliament proceedigns | BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha over Kharge’s remarks

Ruling and Opposition members in Rajya Sabha on December 20 sparred over “foul” remarks made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajasthan’s Alwar, with Treasury Bench members seeking an apology from him. However, Mr. Kharge refused and insisted that the remarks were made outside Parliament and should not be discussed in the House.

Ukraine’s President Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, the recent focus of some of the most intense fighting of Russia’s war, his office said. The eastern city is the scene of “fierce battles” between Ukraine’s defenders and Russia’s invading forces, the President’s office in Kyiv said Tuesday.

Government tables Bill for simplifying conversion of agricultural land in Karnataka

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, was tabled in the legislative Assembly to simplify the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purpose. The Bill envisages amending Sections 95 and 96 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who introduced the Bill, said if any person holding agricultural land wants to divert it for other purposes, he or she would have to submit an affidavit along with an application to the Deputy Commissioner. The Deputy Commissioner would issue an order of approval within seven days.

Using millets grown by small farmers akin to serving country: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extolled the virtues of millets and sports in improving the health of citizens to BJP MPs on a day when the government also hosted lunch for all Members of Parliament with a menu exclusively comprising dishes made with millets. He was addressing a meeting of the BJP’s parliamentary party when he made these remarks. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, briefing the media after the meetings, said the Prime Minister told BJP MPs that, “making millets, grown by most small farmers in the country, popular, amounts to serving the country”.

Haryana notifies rules under anti-conversion law, DMs to invite objections before approval

The Haryana government has notified rules to implement its law against religious conversion through force, undue influence or allurement under which district magistrates will have to publish a public notice and invite objections, if any, to an intended conversion. The State Assembly had passed the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill in March this year. The anti-conversion law was notified a month later after the governor’s assent.

Smriti Irani questions WEF’s gender gap assessment which ranked India at 135th place

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on December 20 questioned the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index assessment which ranked India at 135th place in terms of gender parity. Ms. Irani said the Index failed to take into account the political empowerment and financial inclusion of women at the grassroots level.

Actor Vishal on playing a constable in ‘Laththi’ and his obsession with action films

Vishal solidified his image as a serious actor long ago. On-screen, he plays to his strengths and manages to surprise film-goers now and then. Off screen, he is a vociferous public figure. In recent years, action roles that demand a lot from the multihyphenate star have kept him busy. These projects further add to his action-hero persona — you won’t find many posters with him smiling; he is belted and bleeding in three of his latest stills! And, in the way he talks about Laththi, which is set to hit screens on December 22, you get a sense that this project means more than another action film to him.

England completes memorable 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan

A relentless England lineup powered to an eight-wicket win in the third and final cricket test on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 to complete an historic series sweep in Pakistan. England started the day needing a further 55 runs for victory and reached 170-2 within 38 minutes to secure its second successive win with more than a day to spare in its first test tour to Pakistan in 17 years. It was Pakistan’s first ever 3-0 loss in a three-test series on home soil.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls on EAM Jaishankar

India’s digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on December 20 between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. On Monday, Mr. Pichai said Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend $75 million to support women-led startups in the country.

Govt. hospitals have to treat patients irrespective of residence, can’t insist on voter ID: Delhi HC

Medical treatment has to be provided to all citizens by government hospitals in the national capital irrespective of the patient’s place of residence, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday, observing hospitals cannot insist on “voter ID”. Justice Prathiba M. Singh, while hearing a petition by a Bihar resident who alleged the city government-run Lok Nayak Hospital provided free MRI test facility only to the residents of Delhi, said hospitals cannot deny treatment to those coming from outside.

Three independent MLAs extend support to BJP in Gujarat

Three rebel Bharatiya Janata Party leaders elected as independent MLAs in the recently held Gujarat Assembly elections on Tuesday extended support to the ruling BJP in the State. Ahead of commencement of the first session of the newly-formed 15th Legislative Assembly in Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, the three independent MLAs - Dhavalsinh Zala, Dharmendrasinh Vaghela and Mavjibhai Desai - called on Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and informed him about their decision to support the BJP.

Design for new King Charles III bank notes unveiled in U.K.

The design for the first set of bank notes to feature new monarch of Britain, King Charles III, was unveiled by the Bank of England here on December 20. The 74-year-old monarch’s portrait will appear on the existing designs of all four polymer banknotes in the denominations of 5, 10, 20 and 50 pounds with no other changes to the existing designs of the notes that feature his late mother Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait.