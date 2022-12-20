December 20, 2022 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

The third working week of the Winter Session of Parliament kicked off today morning. The Rajya Sabha witnessed chaotic scenes following an uproar by the Opposition over the decision of the Chairman to reject the suspension of business notices on the India-China border situation. The joint Opposition later staged a walkout. After lunch, the Rajya Sabha has taken up two Appropriation Bills to seek authorisation for the payment and appropriation of amounts from the Consolidated Funds of India.

In the Lok Sabha, the Centre introduced the Repealing and Amending Bill. The Lok Sabha also passed the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill and took up the Bills to modify the Scheduled Tribes lists in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. During Zero Hour, Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wake of the recent killings of two youths in militants’ firing outside an Army camp.

Before concluding for the day, the Lower House also passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 that seeks to include the Betta Kuruba community in the ST list of Karnataka as a synonym for the Kadu Kuruba tribe.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 7 and will conclude on December 29. So far, the clash between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh has been in focus in Parliament. Last week, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not allowing a discussion on the situation along the border and asked why the nation was not taken into confidence in the matter.

Parliament| 10:30 a.m

What’s on the table at the Rajya Sabha?

The House shall commence with the laying of papers and reports from various Parliamentary Standing Committees, followed by statements by ministers regarding the implementation of recommendations pertaining to health and family welfare and the department of revenue under the finance ministry.

This would be followed by Question Hour at noon.

Legislative business on the table for today is:

1. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that The Appropriation (No.5) Bill, 2022, to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2022-2023, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken up for consideration and return.

2. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move that The Appropriation (No.4) Bill, 2022, to provide for the authorization of appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March, 2020, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken up for consideration and return.

3. Union Tribal Affaris Minister Arjun Munda will move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 to modify the list of Scheduled Tribes in the State of Tamil Nadu, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. ALSO to move that the Bill be passed. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment)