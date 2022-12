Google CEO Sundar Pichai calls on EAM Jaishankar

December 20, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

India's digital transformation and global strategic developments figured prominently in a meeting on December 20 between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

On Monday, Mr. Pichai said Google is building voice and text search for over 100 Indian languages and will spend $75 million to support women-led startups in the country.

"Great to meet CEO, @Google and Alphabet, @sundarpichai today afternoon. Discussed India's digital transformation and global strategic developments," Mr. Jaishankar tweeted.

Mr. Pichai's meeting with Mr. Jaishankar came a day after he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.