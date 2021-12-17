Top news of the day: BJP announces alliance with Amarinder Singh for Punjab polls; avoid non-essential travel, government says citing Omicron spread, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Punjab Assembly elections | BJP announces alliance with Amarinder Singh

Mr. Singh called on the BJP’s Punjab in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat at his residence in New Delhi. After the meeting, they officially announced the alliance between the BJP and Mr. Singh’s Punjab Lok Congress.

It is likely that Omicron spread will outpace Delta variant where community transmission occurs, the government said citing the WHO.

The discussion was largely related to how MPs could foster better communication between constituents and themselves in the State facing elections.

On the persuasion of the Opposition, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu held an informal meeting of the ruling party and the Opposition in an attempt to resolve the stalemate over the suspension of 12 House members. But the talks were inconclusive.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana impleaded the commission, comprising former Supreme Court judge, Justice Madan B. Lokur, and retired Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya. The court issued notice to the panel to be served through its secretary.

New CDS appointment | List of probables to be submitted to Rajnath soon, say officials

It is learned that there is a strong possibility of appointing Army Chief Gen. M.M. Naravane to the top post considering his overall experience.

The BJP slammed the Congress for its MLA K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s comments on rape on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly, but was left embarrassed when its spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi criticised Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who is from the ruling party, for not objecting to Mr. Kumar’s remarks.

IAF currently has around 131 Mi-17V5 choppers in service.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in the 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism, said that India collaborates with the United States on implementing UNSCR 2309 and is enforcing compliance with the dual-screen X-ray mandate for cargo screening at airport locations.

Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebration, however, has gone ahead as planned.

The President and First Lady Savita Kovind offered prayers at the renovated temple.

The trial carried out between June 2020 and February 2021 involved patients aged over 16 with COVID-19 pneumonia either being treated on a ward or ICU at nine hospitals across the U.K.

CCI said it considers “it necessary to examine the combination (deal) afresh,” adding its approval from 2019 shall “shall remain in abeyance” until then.

Critics say Boeing has repeatedly made similar bold pledges on a digital revolution, with mixed results.

BWF World Championships | Sindhu fails to defend title

The top-seeded Tai Tzu beat Sindhu 21-17 21-13 in an energy-sapping match that lasted 42 minutes.

Asian Champions Trophy | Harmanpreet’s double strike hands India 3-1 win over Pakistan

India are currently leading the points table with seven points from three games and will take on Japan in their last round-robin match of the five-team tournament on December 19.

England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs — still trailing by 456 runs — before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day’s play.