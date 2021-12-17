BJP slams Karnataka Congress MLA’s ‘rape’ statement

But left embarrassed when its spokesperson criticised Assembly Speaker for not objecting to remarks

The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress for Karnataka MLA K.R. Ramesh Kumar’s comments on rape on the floor of the Assembly, but was left embarrassed when its spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi criticised Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who is from the ruling party, for not objecting to Mr. Kumar’s remarks.

At a press conference held at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Ms. Sarangi, Lok Sabha member from Odisha, questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s silence over the issue, alleging that its leaders have a history of making such insulting comments about women.

Her next comment, however, was on Mr. Kageri, who had joined in the mirth over the remark. “What is sad is that the Speaker said nothing after such objectionable comments were made and even laughed,” she stated.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and another BJP spokesperson, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, however, defended the Speaker. Mr. Rathore said Mr. Kageri made no statement and things should not be implied. Mr. Chandrasekhar accused Mr. Kumar of trivialising crime against women.

Clarification

Ms. Sarangi later clarified that she meant to refer to Mr. Kumar, as he is also a former Speaker. Even as Speaker, he had made such remarks by equating himself with a rape victim for being dragged to court over various issues, she noted.

Congress leaders, she alleged, have a history of making humiliating and shameful comments about women. She referred to remarks made by the likes of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh. Noting that the Gandhi siblings had rushed to Hathras, where a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered, Ms. Sarangi questioned their silence over the issue.

Mr. Kumar, who had courted controversy by saying “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it”, apologised for his remarks on Friday. As the proceedings of the Assembly began, he stood up and said he made a statement [in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday], which people found outrageous and he apologised for it.