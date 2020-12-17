Top news of the day: Farmers have constitutional right to continue with protest, says SC; ISRO launches country's 42nd communications satellite, and more

Farmers have constitutional right to continue with protest: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers have a constitutional right to continue with their “absolutely perfect” protest as long as their dissent against the three controversial agricultural laws did not slip into violence.
Bangladesh pillar of ‘neighbourhood first’ policy: PM Modi
Bangladesh is a major pillar of India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the India-Bangladesh summit level talks held virtually on Thursday.
SC dismisses UP plea against HC quashing Kafeel Khan detention under NSA
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government against an Allahabad High Court decision quashing the detention of Dr. Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA).
Ruckus in Delhi Assembly as Kejriwal tears copies of Centre’s farm laws
The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution that the three farm laws should be "repealed" by the central government.
ISRO launches country's 42nd communications satellite
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed into a transfer orbit India’s 42nd communications satellite, CMS-01, carried on board the PSLV-C50, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR on Thursday.
Farmers’ protest | Thousands stay put at border points, traffic disrupted on Delhi’s key routes
The agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws enters its fourth week with thousands of farmers camping at border points of Delhi, firm in their demands, and the Supreme Court saying it will form a committee to resolve the deadlock.
French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.
Chennai’s 139th police station opened in Perumbakkam
The 139th police station in the city -- S-16 Perumbakkam -- was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam.
India pledges $1 million to WADA for scientific research
India has pledged $1 million to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s scientific research budget, the “highest among contributions made by other world governments.”
Four out of 11 inmates succumbed to gun shots during prison riot: Sri Lankan court
At least four of the 11 inmates who were killed in last month’s prison riot in Sri Lanka died of gun-shot injuries, a local court has said, as it took note of the findings of the interim report submitted to it by a panel probing the incident.
COVID-19 vaccine pricing to help governments to ensure little to no out-of-pocket costs for people: Pfizer
Global pharma major Pfizer has said its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is being priced in a way that will help governments to ensure that there is little to no out-of-pocket costs for their people, as it seeks to ensure access to the vaccine across the world.
Foundation stone for mosque in Ayodhya’s Dannipur village to be laid on R-Day
The blueprint of the mosque to replace the Babri Masjid will be unveiled this Saturday and its foundation laid on Republic Day on the five-acre land allotted for it here, members of the Trust formed for its construction said.
Australia vs India, 1st Test | Australia restrict India to 233/6 after Kohli run-out
Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test here on Thursday.
Govt. extends relaxed norms for onion imports till Jan. 31
The government on Thursday extended relaxed norms for onion imports for one and a half months till January 31 next year, to boost domestic supply and check the retail prices of the key kitchen staple.