Top news of the day: Farmers have constitutional right to continue with protest, says SC; ISRO launches country's 42nd communications satellite, and more

The Supreme Court on Thursday said farmers have a constitutional right to continue with their “absolutely perfect” protest as long as their dissent against the three controversial agricultural laws did not slip into violence.

Bangladesh is a major pillar of India’s ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the India-Bangladesh summit level talks held virtually on Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by the Uttar Pradesh government against an Allahabad High Court decision quashing the detention of Dr. Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA).

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution that the three farm laws should be "repealed" by the central government.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully placed into a transfer orbit India’s 42nd communications satellite, CMS-01, carried on board the PSLV-C50, from the second launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR on Thursday.

Farmers protest on new farm law issue, at Singhu border, in New Delhi on December 17, 2020. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The agitation against the Centre’s new farm laws enters its fourth week with thousands of farmers camping at border points of Delhi, firm in their demands, and the Supreme Court saying it will form a committee to resolve the deadlock.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

The 139th police station in the city -- S-16 Perumbakkam -- was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Perumbakkam.

India has pledged $1 million to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s scientific research budget, the “highest among contributions made by other world governments.”

At least four of the 11 inmates who were killed in last month’s prison riot in Sri Lanka died of gun-shot injuries, a local court has said, as it took note of the findings of the interim report submitted to it by a panel probing the incident.

Global pharma major Pfizer has said its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is being priced in a way that will help governments to ensure that there is little to no out-of-pocket costs for their people, as it seeks to ensure access to the vaccine across the world.

The blueprint of the mosque to replace the Babri Masjid will be unveiled this Saturday and its foundation laid on Republic Day on the five-acre land allotted for it here, members of the Trust formed for its construction said.

Virat Kohli’s enduring love affair with Adelaide Oval resulted in a classy 74 but his untimely run-out triggered a batting collapse as India ended the opening day at 233 for 6 against Australia in the first Day/Night Test here on Thursday.

The government on Thursday extended relaxed norms for onion imports for one and a half months till January 31 next year, to boost domestic supply and check the retail prices of the key kitchen staple.