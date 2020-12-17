International

French President Macron tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

It said the president took a test as soon as the first symptoms appeared. The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It said he would isolate himself for seven days. He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance, it added.

