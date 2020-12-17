Australia vs India, 1st Test | India opt to bat after winning toss

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test against Australia here on Thursday.
While India named their playing XI a day before the day/night pink ball match, Australia have included rookie all-rounder Cameron Green in their line-up.
The Teams
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Australia: Tim Paine (c & wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travid Head, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon.
