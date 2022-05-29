The major news headlines of the day and more.

While the onset of southwest monsoon is three days before the usual onset date of June 1, it is two days later than what the IMD had earlier forecast on May 13. File photo. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Centre withdraws advisory against sharing photocopy of Aadhaar with entities

The Bengaluru Regional Office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) asked the general public not to share photocopy of one’s Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused. However, The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) said it is withdrawing the press release as it can lead to misinterpretation.

Monsoon arrives three days ahead of normal onset in Kerala

Rainfall is not the only criteria that the IMD relies on to declare the monsoon’s onset. Windspeeds of a minimum strength and depth in the atmosphere, the Outgoing Longwave Radiation — a measure of cloudiness — and rainfall appearing to be consistent and well distributed over Kerala, are important criteria.

Centre implementing infra projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in northeast, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing the ‘Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence’ conclave in Guwahati, Ms. Sitharaman said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region.

India heading towards another power crisis in July-August: Report

“The data compiled from official sources suggest that the coal power plants are in no position to address even a minor spike in the power demand and there is a need to plan for coal transportation well in advance,” the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report.

Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

A search party of police picked up the movement of a drone from the border in Talli Hariya Chak area under the Rajbagh police station’s jurisdiction in the morning and fired at it, a police spokesperson said.

Maharashtra BJP chief apologises for ‘go home and cook’ remark against Supriya Sule after women’s panel notice

The apology came in response to a notice sent to Mr. Patil by the commission in the wake of his remark. Reacting to it, Ms. Sule said through his apology, Mr. Patil has shown his “large-heartedness”, and appealed to everyone to put the matter to rest.

After Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura appear to be waking up: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath’s remarks came amid legal proceedings over the temple-mosque disputes in Mathura and Varanasi.

MP Navneet Rana, husband, supporters booked for norm violations during welcome procession, temple event

The welcome procession impeded traffic at several spots, while an aarti performed by the couple had loudspeakers in use even after 10.00 p.m., local police officials said.

Indian startups continued to create wealth even during COVID: PM Modi

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio broadcast, he said that on the fifth of this month the number of unicorns in India reached the 100-mark.

India may exclude Myanmar FM from ASEAN FM meeting in June

According to several official and diplomatic sources, India has decided follow the consensus of ASEAN countries instead, to invite only a “non-political”, “non-military” representative to the ASEAN Foreign Ministers and US-ASEAN meetings.

Russian forces ‘storm’ Sievierodonetsk amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

Ukrainian regional officials reported that Russian forces were “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, where the fighting has knocked out power and cellphone services and terrorised civilians who haven’t fled.

Pope names 21 new cardinals, from India, Mongolia, elsewhere

Among the churchmen tapped by the pontiff to receive the prestigious red hat will be two prelates from India and one each from Mongolia, Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore, East Timor, Paraguay, and Brazil

ONGC reports highest net profit of ₹40,306 crore

In a statement, ONGC said net profit for the fiscal FY22 (April 2021 to March 2022) soared 258% to ₹40,305.74 crore from ₹11,246.44 crore in the previous financial year.

Legendary jockey Lester Piggott dies aged 86

Piggott is widely regarded as one of the greatest jockeys in the sport’s history, and had been previously admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem.

India lose friendly against Jordan ahead of AFC Asian Cup qualifier

Despite the returning Sunil Chhetri, India goes down 2-0 against Jordan in the Qatar Sport Club Stadium, 10 days ahead of their third round of AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Cambodia scheduled for June 8.