Centre implementing infra projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in northeast, says Nirmala Sitharaman

PTI May 29, 2022 16:22 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivers the valedictory address at Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) 2022, Asian Confluence River Conclave, in Guwahati on May 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@nsitharamanoffc

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre is implementing various rail, road and air connectivity projects worth ₹1,34,200 crore in the northeast. Addressing the 'Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence' conclave here, she said the Union government has been pumping in huge money in developing a number of infrastructure projects throughout the region. "We are carrying out 20 railway projects worth ₹74,000 crore for 2,011 km, which are spread across the northeast," Ms. Sitharaman said. The Centre is also developing 4,000 km of roads in the region at a total cost of ₹58,000 crore, she added. "There are 15 ongoing air connectivity projects in the northeast, costing around ₹2,200 crore," the Finance Minister said. She, however, did not mention the completion period of these projects.



