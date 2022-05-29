Pakistani drone with payload shot down in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua

PTI May 29, 2022 11:36 IST

BSF personnel carry a Pakistani drone, loaded with a sophisticated rifle and some grenades, which was shot down by them along the International Border, at Rathua area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua on June 20, 2020. Representative Image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani drone with a payload was shot down in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 29 shortly after it crossed into the Indian side from across the International Border, police said. A search party of police picked up the movement of a drone from the border in Talli Hariya Chak area under the Rajbagh police station's jurisdiction in the morning and fired at it, a police spokesperson said. He said the drone was brought down after being hit by the ground fire. "It has a payload attached with it and it is being screened by the bomb disposal squad," the spokesperson said. He added the search party was sent to the area to check frequent drone activity from across the border.



