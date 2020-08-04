Top news of the day: Two of 3 Indian hostages held by Taliban released, Priyanka Gandhi wants Ram temple to be an occasion for national unity, and more

Two of 3 Indian hostages held by Taliban released
The Eid ceasefire between Afghan forces and the Taliban, which included prisoner exchanges, has yielded hope that all three Indian hostages kidnapped in 2018 will return home soon.
Ram temple event should be an occasion for national unity, says Priyanka Gandhi
Ahead of the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya, Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the occasion should symbolise “national unity, fraternity and cultural harmony”.
Vivo likely to quit as 2020 IPL title sponsors amid Indo-China diplomatic tensions
Chinese mobile phone company Vivo is likely to pull out as the Indian Premier League’s title sponsor for this year and is in talks with the BCCI for an “amicable separation” amid rising Sino-India diplomatic tensions.
Coronavirus India lockdown Day 133 live updates | August 4, 2020
The World Health Organization warned Monday that there might never be a “silver bullet” for coronavirus (COVID-19), despite the rush to discover effective vaccines. The agency urged governments and citizens to focus on the basics of public health and disease control in order to suppress the pandemic.
Avoid politicising normal cooperation, says China on India’s Confucius Institutes move
China on Tuesday called upon India to “avoid politicising normal cooperation,” following moves to review ongoing cooperation for language training between Indian universities and Chinese government-run programmes.
‘Government wants to make an example of my mother,’ says Mehbooba Mufti's daughter
Iltija Mufti, 32, daughter of incarcerated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, speaks to The Hindu on why she thinks J&K is far from being a normal place, even as the revocation of the erstwhile State’s special status completes one year.
Pradeep Singh tops Civil Services Examination
Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services Examination, 2019, followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma, according to the results declared by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.
Bihar govt. recommends CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Rajasthan government crisis | Rebel MLAs should give up BJP’s hospitality if they want dialogue with Congress: Surjewala
Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said the party could hold talks with the rebel MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp if they leave the hospitality of Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana and come back to their home.
Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Jadhav’s case
A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give “another chance” to India to appoint a counsel for the death-row prisoner.
Hindutva now basic coat on canvas of Indian politics: Govindacharya
Hindutva is now the “basic coat on the canvas of polity” and political parties subscribing to its various shades may be vying for power in future as socialism and secularism are no longer the pivot of politics, former RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharya said on Tuesday.
SC directs adequate care, support for senior citizens
The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it obligatory for the Centre, the States and the local administration to take measures to ensure care and support for senior citizens, especially those living alone or quarantined, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BCCI earnest about women’s cricket, just needs to be more specific in communication, says Anjum Chopra
Former India women’s team captain Anjum Chopra firmly believes that the BCCI has a plan for women’s cricket but she wants the Board to communicate its ideas more specifically.