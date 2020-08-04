Top news of the day: Two of 3 Indian hostages held by Taliban released, Priyanka Gandhi wants Ram temple to be an occasion for national unity, and more

The Eid ceasefire between Afghan forces and the Taliban, which included prisoner exchanges, has yielded hope that all three Indian hostages kidnapped in 2018 will return home soon.

Ahead of the Ram Mandir ceremony in Ayodhya, Congress general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the occasion should symbolise “national unity, fraternity and cultural harmony”.

Chinese mobile phone company Vivo is likely to pull out as the Indian Premier League’s title sponsor for this year and is in talks with the BCCI for an “amicable separation” amid rising Sino-India diplomatic tensions.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that there might never be a “silver bullet” for coronavirus (COVID-19), despite the rush to discover effective vaccines. The agency urged governments and citizens to focus on the basics of public health and disease control in order to suppress the pandemic.

China on Tuesday called upon India to “avoid politicising normal cooperation,” following moves to review ongoing cooperation for language training between Indian universities and Chinese government-run programmes.

Iltija Mufti, 32, daughter of incarcerated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, speaks to The Hindu on why she thinks J&K is far from being a normal place, even as the revocation of the erstwhile State’s special status completes one year.

Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services Examination, 2019, followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma, according to the results declared by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

The Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI probe into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Tuesday said the party could hold talks with the rebel MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp if they leave the hospitality of Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana and come back to their home.

A top Pakistani court has named three senior lawyers as amici curiae in the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav as it ordered the Pakistan government to give “another chance” to India to appoint a counsel for the death-row prisoner.

Hindutva is now the “basic coat on the canvas of polity” and political parties subscribing to its various shades may be vying for power in future as socialism and secularism are no longer the pivot of politics, former RSS ideologue K.N. Govindacharya said on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made it obligatory for the Centre, the States and the local administration to take measures to ensure care and support for senior citizens, especially those living alone or quarantined, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former India women’s team captain Anjum Chopra firmly believes that the BCCI has a plan for women’s cricket but she wants the Board to communicate its ideas more specifically.