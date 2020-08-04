Pradeep Singh tops Civil Services Examination

Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services Examination, 2019, followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma, according to the results declared by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday.

Also read: Is online coaching the right way to prepare for CSE 2021?

This year, 829 candidates have been selected for the various services, including 66 who have been provisionally recommended. The results of 11 candidates have been withheld. The results are on the basis of the written examination held in September 2019 and the interviews for a personality test held between February and August 2020.

The 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) was implemented for the first time this year, with 78 candidates selected under that category. Apart from 304 successful candidates in the general category, there were 251 from Other Backward Classes, 129 from Scheduled Castes and 67 from Scheduled Tribes.

The successful candidates will join the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and B, in accordance with their merit list. There are a total of 927 vacancies reported by the government in these services, says a UPSC statement.