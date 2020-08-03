Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED records chartered accountant’s statement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s chartered accountant in connection with the money laundering probe initiated on the basis of a criminal case lodged by his father.

“The statement of Sandeep Sridhar, who was Sushant’s chartered accountant, is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” said a senior ED official, adding that other persons related to the case would also be summoned soon.

The ED is scrutinising the financial transactions made through the bank accounts of Sushant, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Based on his father’s complaint alleging abetment of suicide, cheating and criminal conspiracy, the Patna Police later registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged that ₹15 crore was transferred from Sushant’s account within a short period of time. Subsequently, the ED also instituted a money-laundering case.

A team of Patna Police officers is currently pursuing the leads and recording the statements of witnesses in Mumbai. The officers have not been able to track down Rhea. She has moved the Supreme Court requesting that the FIR registered in Patna be transferred to Mumbai.