Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ED records chartered accountant’s statement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s chartered accountant in connection with the money laundering probe initiated on the basis of a criminal case lodged by his father.
Also read: Bihar lawmakers demand CBI probe
“The statement of Sandeep Sridhar, who was Sushant’s chartered accountant, is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” said a senior ED official, adding that other persons related to the case would also be summoned soon.
The ED is scrutinising the financial transactions made through the bank accounts of Sushant, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Also read: Bihar police officer probing Sushant case quarantined, hand stamped in Mumbai
Based on his father’s complaint alleging abetment of suicide, cheating and criminal conspiracy, the Patna Police later registered an FIR against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. He alleged that ₹15 crore was transferred from Sushant’s account within a short period of time. Subsequently, the ED also instituted a money-laundering case.
A team of Patna Police officers is currently pursuing the leads and recording the statements of witnesses in Mumbai. The officers have not been able to track down Rhea. She has moved the Supreme Court requesting that the FIR registered in Patna be transferred to Mumbai.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath