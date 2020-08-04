Ram temple event should be an occasion for national unity, says Priyanka Gandhi

Ahead of the Ram Mandir bhoomi puja (ground breaking ceremony), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the occasion should symbolise ‘national unity, fraternity and cultural confluence’.
In a Hindi statement, posted on her Twitter handle, Ms. Vadra said the character of Lord Ram was the thread that connected everyone in the Indian sub-continent, from north to south.
“Simplicity, courage, restraint, sacrifice, commitment are the essence of Deenbandhu Rama. Ram is present in everyone, Ram is with everyone. With the message and blessings of Lord Ram and Mother Sita, the Bhoomi pujan of Ramlala’s temple should become an occasion for national unity, fraternity and cultural confluence,” Ms. Vadra said in her statement.
The Congress leader said the epic of Ramayana had left a deep and indelible imprint on people in the Indian subcontinent and had taught generations the values of duty, love, sacrifice, courage, large heartedness and service.
Not only was Lord Ram hailed as the “ideal human” but he belonged to everyone and wanted everyone’s welfare, the Congress leader noted.
