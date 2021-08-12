Top news of the day: Kabul offers Taliban power-sharing to end violence, source says; Twitter blocks official handle of Congress and four party leaders, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

As security forces retreated across the country, Kabul handed a proposal to Taliban negotiators in Qatar offering a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting, according to a member of the government’s team in Doha who asked not to be named. A second negotiator, Ghulam Farooq Majroh, said the Taliban had been given an offer about a “government of peace” without providing more specifics. The Taliban seized the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on August 12, just 150 km from Kabul, their most important gain in a lightning offensive that has seen them overrun 10 provincial capitals in a week.

Last week, Twitter removed a tweet and blocked Rahul Gandhi’s account after he posted photos of his meeting with the parents of a nine-year girl who was raped and murdered.

Twitter also stated that it had suspended 31,637 accounts via proactive data monitoring in the said period.

A group of Union Ministers urged the Rajya Sabha Chairperson to take the strongest possible action against those who broke the rules.

A technical anomaly preventing the ignition of the GSLV-F10 rocket’s cryogenic upper stage spelt disappointment for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as the national space agency could not accomplish the mission to launch earth observation satellite EOS-03 into the intended orbit.

There were no reports of any injury to any jawan, the police said. People were seen running for cover as the area was rattled by the sound of gunshots.

Coronavirus | Doctor gets reimbursement after NHRC intervention

The National Human Rights Commission said on Thursday the Delhi government had reimbursed a contractual doctor for his COVID-19 treatment costs after the Commission intervened.

Participating in the “Aatmanirbhar Narishakti se Samvad” (dialogue with self-reliant women), the prime minister interacted with the women self-help groups (SHGs) promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) via video-conferencing.

Mr. Bhalla, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed as the Home Secretary in August 2019.

Afghanistan has been witnessing a series of terror attacks since the U.S. began withdrawing its troops on May 1.

The Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Embassy in Canada accused Ottawa of making unwarranted, groundless accusations that “grossly interfered in China’s judicial sovereignty”.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged by 13 % in June 2021.

There are indicators which suggest that the economy is buoyant and recovery is taking place post lifting of COVID-19 restrictions by states, she said while addressing the CII Annual Meeting 2021.

Eng vs Ind second Test | Rohit, Rahul make solid start for India

The art of defending in bowler-friendly Test match conditions is not something one would have associated with Rohit even a few years back but here is a man obsessed about doing well in whites in all conditions.

The Paralympics will be held from August 24 and conclude on September 5.