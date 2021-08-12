Industry

Industrial production grows 13.6 % in June

The IIP had contracted 16.6 % in June 2020. File  

India's industrial production rose by 13.6 % in June, official data released on Thursday showed.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the manufacturing sector's output surged by 13 % in June 2021.

The mining output climbed 23.1 % and power generation increased by 8.3 % in June.

The IIP had contracted 16.6 % in June 2020.

During April-June this year, the IIP grew by 45 % against a contraction of 35.6 % in the same quarter last year.

Industrial production has been hit due to the coronavirus pandemic since March last year when it had contracted 18.7 %.

It shrank 57.3 % in April 2020 due to a decline in economic activities in the wake of the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.


