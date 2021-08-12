Eng vs Ind | England opts to field at Lord’s, Ishant replaces injured Shardul

Toss was delayed by 20 minutes due to rain.

England won the toss and opted to field against India in the second Test beginning here on Thursday.

India replaced the injured Shardul Thakur with Ishant Sharma while England brought in Moeen Ali, Haseeb Ahmed and Mark Wood in place of injured Stuart Broad, Dan Lawrence and Zak Crawley.

The first Test ended in a draw after day five was washed out at Trent Bridge.

Teams:

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.