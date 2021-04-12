Top news of the day: Expert panel recommends approval of Sputnik V for emergency use in India; No on-board meals on flights shorter than two hours, orders govt., and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

An expert panel of India’s Central drug authority has recommended granting approval to Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for emergency use in the country with certain conditions, sources said.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will consider listing after two weeks a writ petition filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma seeking registration of an FIR and an investigation under the Officials Secrets Act into a French media report that France’s anti-corruption agency, Agence Francaise Anticorruption (AFA), found aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation paid €1 one million to an Indian company in connection with the 2016 Rafale deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who addressed multiple election rallies in West Bengal on April 12 accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership of insulting Scheduled Caste population in the State.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said he has returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after bypass surgery at AIIMS, New Delhi. "I have returned to Rashtrapati Bhavan after my surgery. My speedy recovery is thanks to wishes and prayers of all of you and exceptional care given by doctors and nursing staff at AIIMS and Army's RR hospital. I am thankful to everyone! I am glad to be back home,” Mr. Kovind tweeted.

The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a writ petition filed by former chief of Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Waseem Rizwi to scrap 26 verses from the Quran, saying they “promoted terror”.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has barred airlines from serving in-flight meals for flights shorter than two hours.

A war of words over the Sitalkuchi firing continued to rage on Monday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the voters that she would not spare those responsible for the firing and urged the Election Commission to ban State BJP president Dilip Ghosh.

The Gujarat High Court came down heavily on the State government during the hearing on a suo motu public interest litigation petition on the worsening COVID-19 situation and asked it to file a detailed affidavit by April 15 on the measures the authorities were taking to control the pandemic.

The Kerala High Court on April 12 directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take expeditious steps to complete the elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Kerala which will fall vacant on April 21, before May 2.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss said New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson was left out of their opening IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders as he needs more time to be match fit.

The online registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra through Baltal and Chandanwari routes will begin from April 15, an official said on Monday. The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the South Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to start from the two routes on June 28 and culminate on August 22.