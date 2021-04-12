Coronavirus | No on-board meals on flights shorter than two hours, orders govt.

The order comes into effect from April 15

With COVID-19 cases on the rise across the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has barred airlines from serving in-flight meals for flights shorter than two hours.

The order, which comes into effect from April 15, also requires airlines to ensure that passengers seated on adjacent seats are served food in a staggered manner.

"The passengers would be informed of the above practices for strict compliance before the start of the catering services by way of passenger announcements," states the order.