Top news of the day: India’s coronavirus death toll overtakes China's; those with serious ailments, pregnant women told to avoid Shramik Specials, and more

The country has registered 175 deaths and a record 7,466 fresh coronavirus cases in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on May 29, according to the Union Health Ministry. |

Recent cases of deaths on trains were due to pre-existing medical conditions, the Railway Minister says.

A healthcare worker checks a boy’s temperature with an infrared thermometer at a camp in Dharavi on May 29, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The central government may, however, advise State authorities to continue with strict curbs in COVID-19 containment zones in the worst-affected 30 municipal areas that account for 80% of the positive cases in the country.

In November 2000, when the new State of Chhattisgarh was created, Mr. Jogi was chosen by Sonia Gandhi to head the State, pipping veterans like Moti Lal Vohra and the late Vidya Charan Shukla. A near fatal car crash during the 2004 election campaign left him paralysed and wheelchair-bound.

India-China LAC standoff | Officials deny Trump’s claim of talk with Modi

“There has been no recent contact between PM Modi and President Trump. The last conversation between them was on April 4, 2020 on the subject of Hydroxychloroquine,” said government sources, who did not wish to be identified. | China’s media slams Trump over border comments, says he is ‘driving a wedge’

The vehicle belonged to Hidayatullah Malik, an active Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant, from Shopian's Sharatpora.

Central Vista | New buildings on KG Marg, Africa Avenue proposed for relocating government offices

The Union government is planning to relocate offices of various Ministries to new buildings proposed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue while the existing buildings along the Central Vista are set to be demolished as a part of the redevelopment project.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar's decision to postpone elections to urban and rural local bodies just a few days before polling on the ground that coronavirus pandemic would flare up if the elections were held as per schedule. This prompted YSR Congress leaders and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself to attribute motives to the step taken by Mr. Ramesh Kumar, who approached the High Court seeking justice after he was removed through an ordinance.

“Nepal Army does function well within the parameters of the constitution, and maintains its glorious tradition of discipline, restrain and accountability and respect towards the highest executive office in the country,” it said in a statement.

The social media platform covered one of the President’s tweets with a notice for violating its rules about “glorifying violence.” The tweet could however be viewed on clicking the notice; Twitter had felt it was in the public’s interest that the tweet be accessible, as per the notice. | Violent protests over George Floyd death spread beyond Minneapolis

Also, the government is looking at unveiling a new fuel retailing model where all types of fuels — petrol, diesel, CNG, LNG and LPG — would be available at one place, the Oil Minister said. | Today’s business news