Business Live: Indian shares fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone jumps

Sharebrokers and holders check the Sensex and Nifty at a Share market in Kolkata | File

Sharebrokers and holders check the Sensex and Nifty at a Share market in Kolkata | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Updates from the world of economy, markets, and finance

After impressive gains recorded over the last two days, stocks are down around one percent this morning.

Join us as we follow the top business news through the day.

10:00 AM

FDI rises 13% to $50 billion, highest flow into services

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India grew by 13% to a record of $49.97 billion in the 2019-20 financial year, according to official data.

The country had received an FDI of $44.36 billion during April-March 2018-19. The sectors which attracted maximum foreign inflows during 2019-20 include services ($7.85 billion), computer software and hardware ($7.67 billion), telecommunications ($4.44 billion), trading ($4.57 billion), automobile ($2.82 billion), construction ($2 billion), and chemicals ($1 billion), the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.

Read more
 

9:40 AM

Indian shares fall ahead of GDP data; Vodafone jumps

After a huge two-day rally, the benchmark indices opened in the red this morning.

Reuters reports: "Indian shares fell on Friday after two days of strong gains as markets awaited the release of March-quarter GDP figures later in the day, while U.S.-China tensions further dampened sentiment.

Gross domestic product (GDP) data is expected to show India's economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit already declining consumer demand and private investment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.76% at 9,418.30 by 0350, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.86% to 31,924.13. The Nifty 50 had gained 5.1% over the past sessions led by a rally in beaten-down banking stocks.

Shares in Vodafone Idea Ltd jumped 9.5% after a report that Google was eyeing a stake in the telecom firm.

IT services firm Wipro Ltd's shares were up about 1% after it named a new chief executive officer and managing director. The broader Nifty IT index was down 1.3%."

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 9:47:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/businesslive-29-may-2020/article31700757.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY