Top news of the day: India registers over 9,000 cases for third day in a row; Pakistan claims to have shot down ‘Indian spying quadcopter’ along LoC, and more

India is now the sixth worst-affected nation in terms of coronavirus infection cases after the U.S., Brazil, Russia, Spain and the U.K., according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Military spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar claimed that it was the eighth Indian quadcopter to be shot down by the Pakistan troops in 2020. | Pakistan violates ceasefire along IB in J&K’s Kathua

A child reacts as a medic collects his swab sample for a coronavirus test in Chennai on June 6, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

WHO Director-General Ghebreyesus was responding to a question on the COVID-19 situation in India, where the number of coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly. | Delhi health infra should be used for its residents only: AAP govt panel | T.N. fixes tariff for private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients

Uttar Pradesh, according to the State government’s own undertaking, has received 26 lakh of its workers back from where they had migrated for work. “Of these 26 lakh people, we have completed the skill mapping exercise for 18 lakh,” said a senior source in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Mr. Gandhi has called for an immediate provision of ₹10,000 to the poor and an economic stimulus package for the MSME industry to come out of the current situation. “Government is actively destroying our economy by refusing to give cash support to people and MSMEs. This is Demon 2.0,” he tweeted. | Centre needs to handhold States until their economies are back on track: Ashok Gehlot

It has been thrown open for nominations by any individual in a pre-agreed format.

In a direct snub to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Lok Jan Shakti Party president Chirag Paswan asserted that only the BJP can decide who would lead the National Democratic Alliance in Assembly elections slated for end of this year. | Amit Shah’s Bihar rally amid ‘crisis of the century’ nothing but ‘political vulturism’, says Tejashwi

“The response of the President of the United States to the protests at different junctures has included threatening more state violence using language directly associated with racial segregationists from the nation’s past, who worked hard to deny black people fundamental human rights,” a statement issued on Friday by over 60 independent experts of the Special Procedures of the United Nations Human Rights Council said.

Twitteratis linked the restriction of Amul’s account with the brand’s campaign, supporting boycott of Chinese products.

The world body said a separate qualification event will now be held, likely in the summer of 2021.